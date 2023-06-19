Several people displaced after ‘suspicious’ fire in Hespeler

Several people have been displaced after a fire at a multi-unit residential building in Hespeler on the weekend, and police are investigating it as suspicious.

Fire officials said it started after 7 p.m. on Queen Street West on Saturday night, in a unit above commercial stores on the main floor.

No serious injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation but both fire and police said it is being treated as suspicious.

Early estimates pegged damage to be worth more than $150,000 but the building owner said it could be more than $300,000.

BUILDING OWNER REACTS

Corry Van Iersel, the building owner, gave CTV News access to the aftermath inside the burned building.

“The investigation, from what I’m told, the fire started on the stove and there was a grease pot that melted, a plastic pot that melted,” Van Iersel said.

Van Iersel said the people living in four of the units will be displaced for at least four to six months.

“I just feel bad for the other tenants because the rents in here were affordable and they can’t afford to move. Some of them have been here for 10 or 15 years,” he said.

SPECULATION ABOUT THE CAUSE

Van Iersel has his own suspicions about what caused the fire.

According to Van Iersel, other tenants in the building starting complaining about a smell coming from the unit some time ago and also noticed bugs. After about a year of trying to get the tenant to leave, Van Iersel obtained a court order to remove them by the end of June and even paid the tenant some money to leave.

On Saturday, a building manager was helping the tenant move things out.

“The tenant came back in after we helped him move a bunch of stuff out. Within minutes of the tenant coming back in and locking the door, smoke started coming out of the apartment,” Van Iersel said.

“I believe the tenant did this intentionally. I can’t prove it, however, the stove didn’t turn itself on,” Van Irsel said.

CTV reached out to the individual who Van Iersel claimed to be the tenant but the person did not want to comment.

FLORIST FORCED TO CLOSE

Le Jardin, a flower shop on the main floor, was forced to close due to damage from the fire.

“We don’t have a day to day operation per se, but we do need the brick and mortar because there’s a team of us that works. Also the size of events that we work on, we need the work space,” said Mary McGuinness, co-owner of Le Jardin.

The florists supplies decorations and designs for weddings but now with no main office, they’re scrambling to make it work.

“The month of September, we have some four wedding weekends. Just the extent of our operation now, it’s not like you can do something out of a kitchen or a basement anymore,” said McGuinness.