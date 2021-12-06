Several people displaced following house fire in Cambridge
A residential fire in Cambridge has left several people looking for a place to stay.
Emergency crews were called to the blaze at a duplex on Beverly Street just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Cambridge Fire Department said the fire started in a bedroom on the main floor and was extinguished before spreading to other areas of the home.
Fire officials said everyone got out safely, but a pet needed to be rescued.
People living on the main floor and the unit above have been displaced due to the damages.
Monday morning police updated the incident and said one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Police added officials have determed that the fire is not suspicious.
Investigators have yet to determine what caused the fire or the cost of damages.
-
Sombre anniversary: The Afzaal tragedy and its connection to the Riverside crashIt was exactly six months ago that a beloved London family was taken down in what police say was a deliberate attack.
-
'I hunt things in Saskatchewan': WWE star Brock Lesnar shouts out home provinceDuring the WWE SmackDown, Lesnar used his Saskatchewan connection to intimidate his opponent -- Sami Zayn.
-
Pharmacies already booking COVID-19 boosters for people 50 and olderA number of pharmacies are already booking COVID-19 booster shots for those 50 years old and over. Some people have bookings as early as next week.
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts reports two more deaths, 137 new COVID-19 casesTwo more people have died in Greater Sudbury from COVID-related complications, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported Monday. That brings the area's death toll to 42.
-
Windsor curlers sweep in with warm donations for Street HelpMembers of the Windsor Curling Club Seniors Association delivered six truckloads of new and used clothing to Street Help on Monday.
-
Drake drops out of Grammy Awards race after receiving two nominationsThe organization behind the Grammys says Drake is taking himself out of contention for the celebrated music awards.
-
Weapons complaint at south Edmonton school under investigationA south Edmonton school was placed on alert Monday afternoon after a weapons complaint.
-
'Safe to say it's been dead for a long time': Hawk found by B.C. kids was taxidermy, not in need of rescueVolunteers at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Delta, B.C., are used to receiving calls about a variety of species, but nothing quite like this.
-
B.C. renames provincial marine park near NanaimoThe British Columbia government has officially renamed a provincial marine park near Nanaimo in recognition of its significance to local Indigenous culture.