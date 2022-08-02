"Several people dressed in black" involved in robbery: OPP

Oxford OPP are investigating a report of a robbery in Zorra Township where suspects were dressed in black and showed an “edged weapon.”

Just before 2 a.m. on July 30, police say the responded to Road 68 for reports of several people dressed in black, wearing masks that approached the driver of a vehicle.

According to police, the victim was assaulted and an edged weapon was brandished. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was stolen, and the suspects fled the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122 of anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com.