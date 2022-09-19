Several people facing charges after fight at Winnipeg high school: police

Several people are facing charges after a fight involving an adult broke out at a Winnipeg high school.

Winnipeg police confirmed to CTV News on Monday that officers arrived at Sturgeon Heights Collegiate around 12:30 p.m. Police said this was in response to several people involved in a fight, including an adult male.

"It is reported bear spray may have been used in the assault with three people suffering from the effects," police said in an email to CTV News. "(An) ambulance was not required and several of the involved parties are facing charges."

Const. Claude Chancy, a public information officer with the WPS, said at this point police are not able to confirm if the adult is among those facing charges. Police did say it appears this man was the only adult among the people involved.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and more details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Police said the school did not require lockdown protocols.

The St. James Assiniboia School Division confirmed there was an altercation between individuals, but added the incident did not disrupt any classes.

“The safety and security of students continues to be a top priority for school and divisional leaders,” a spokesperson for the division said in a statement. “We remain in contact with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) as their investigation continues.”