Several people found with stab wounds after disturbance in Waterloo
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Three men in their 20s are now facing charges after they were found with stab wounds in Waterloo.
Waterloo regional police were called to the area of King Street North and James Street Monday night around 10 p.m.
Officers originally found two people with stab wounds, both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A third person was then located in an apartment and also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 22-year-old Waterloo man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The two others, a 22-year-old Scarborough man and a 21-year-old Toronto man are facing charges related to breaching a court order.
-
B.C. condo owners gets to keep hot tub despite strata's claim it breaks bylaws: CRTB.C. condo owners aren't being told to remove their hot tub from their patio, despite the strata's claim it breaks bylaws.
-
Kelowna's crime rate the highest of all Canadian metropolitan areasA federal report on crime rates across the country ranks Kelowna as worst in Canada when it comes to crime rate.
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMPManitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
-
RVH and police create a new Mobile Crisis Response TeamBarrie has a new front-line crisis team to help with mental health and addiction calls for service.
-
Tips wanted to find Ponoka shooting suspectA man wanted in connection to a shooting in Ponoka is at large, RCMP say.
-
Two men face charges after shot fired from fishing boat in Yarmouth County: RCMPTwo men are facing charges after a shot was fired from a fishing boat in Yarmouth County last month.
-
Plane crash in Manitoba being investigatedThe Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating an accident in Manitoba involving an aerial application aircraft.
-
Airdrie man charged in road rage incident involving gunAn Airdrie man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident on Monday.