Several people found with stab wounds after disturbance in Waterloo

Three men in their 20s are now facing charges after they were found with stab wounds in Waterloo.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of King Street North and James Street Monday night around 10 p.m.

Officers originally found two people with stab wounds, both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A third person was then located in an apartment and also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 22-year-old Waterloo man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The two others, a 22-year-old Scarborough man and a 21-year-old Toronto man are facing charges related to breaching a court order.