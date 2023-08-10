iHeartRadio

Several people in hospital after collision in Markham


A collision at Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road on Aug. 10, 2023.

Several people are being transported to hospital after a collision in Markham Thursday morning.

Toronto police said the incident happened at Steeles Avenue East and McCowan Road.

At the moment, officers say the extent of injuries is unknown.

Traffic will be blocked in both directions on Steeles Ave.

