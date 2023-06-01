Several people injured in multi-vehicle collision near Beaverton

Provincial police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle collision south of Beaverton.

Police say four people were injured, two seriously, in the crash on Highway 12 Thursday afternoon.

OPP closed the highway in both directions between Beaverton (Regional Road 15) and Highway 48 for the investigation and cleanup.

Police say the crash involved a dump truck and "several passenger vehicles."

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

There is no word on any charges at this time.