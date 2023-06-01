Several people injured in multi-vehicle collision near Beaverton
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle collision south of Beaverton.
Police say four people were injured, two seriously, in the crash on Highway 12 Thursday afternoon.
OPP closed the highway in both directions between Beaverton (Regional Road 15) and Highway 48 for the investigation and cleanup.
Police say the crash involved a dump truck and "several passenger vehicles."
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
There is no word on any charges at this time.
-
N.B. sending additional fire crews to Nova Scotia as record-breaking fire remains out of controlMore New Brunswick fire crews are set to travel to Nova Scotia in the coming days to help fight ongoing forest fires.
-
Outdoor patio return to downtown Sudbury amid the hot weatherThere will be a lot of music, revelry and fun in downtown Sudbury on Friday evening as the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association launches its 'Ultimate Summer Kick-Off' Party. For many, it also marks the unofficial start to patio season.
-
Defence concludes closing summations in Windsor murder trialThe defence has completed its closing summations in an ongoing Windsor murder trial involving the shooting death of 20-year-old Madisen Gingras in April of 2020.
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premierNova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in QuebecNotorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
B.C. giving $4.5 million to upgrade Canuck Place Children's HospiceThe British Columbia government has announced $4.5 million in new funding for Canuck Place to renovate and upgrade the Vancouver children's hospice.
-
London, Ont. offering free rec swim passes & transportation amid Thames Pool closureThe City of London, Ont. has announced that outdoor pools are set to open on July 1.
-
Marineland did not provide adequate water source to bear cubs, Ontario allegesMarineland failed to provide three bear cubs permanent and adequate water sources as well as climbing structures, Ontario alleges in court documents.
-
Woman airlifted after crash near WallensteinA woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wallenstein, according to Orgne Air Ambulance.