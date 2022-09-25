Several public schools across N.S. closing Monday due to power outages, unsafe road conditions from Fiona

Public school classes are cancelled Monday in many parts of Nova Scotia as the province recovers from post-tropical storm Fiona.

A news release from the province Sunday says classes in Halifax Regional Centre for Education, Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, Strait Regional Centre for Education and Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education will be cancelled Monday.

The province says classes in Conseil scolaire acadien provincial schools (CSAP) in its northern and metro groups are also cancelled Monday, citing power outages and unsafe road conditions as the reasons.

The recommendation on closures was made by the provincial Emergency Management Office (EMO).

School staff in Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, South Shore Regional Centre for Education, Tri-County Regional Centre for Education and CSAP schools in its south group will provide an update on their statuses on Sunday about individual schools.

Further updates are expected.

"Officials are assessing all schools and ensuring that buildings and properties are safe before the return of students and staff," reads the news release.

Fiona brought powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes Saturday resulting in hundreds of thousands of people losing power, as well as downed trees, power lines and extensive damage.

The storm landed east of Nova Scotia shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday between Canso and Guysborough.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., said Fiona set an unofficial record for the lowest-ever barometric pressure for a tropical storm making landfall in Canada. The recorded pressure at Hart Island was 931.6 millibars.

At the height out outages, over 500,000 Maritimers were without power.