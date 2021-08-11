Several residences included in Wikwemikong notice of potential COVID-19 exposures

Wikiwemikong Unceded Territory chief Ogimaa Duke Peltier has issued a COVID-19 update which includes notice of potential public exposures impacting several residences in the community.



In a Facebook livestream on Wednesday, Peltier said that as a result of contact tracing performed by health centre staff, possible exposure at the following residences may have occurred:

151 Andrew Crescent (30 plex)

15 Fox Lake Road

16B Complex Drive

50 Pitawankwat

46 Pitawankwat

15A Pottowattami

Any household members or visitors who attended these residences between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5 are asked to immediately self-isolate, seek testing, and follow all public health protocols. Those who have been tested and have received a negative result may not be required to self-isolate.

Testing will be available Aug.12 and Aug.13 at Naandwechige-Gamig Wikwemikong Health Centre. Anyone seeking test is asked to call (705) 859-3164 to book an appointment.

"I want to remind everyone that it is our own responsibility to keep ourselves and the loved ones around us safe,"said Peltier in the video.

"As you know, during these difficult times it is important we remember our teachings, to support, and love one another."



Wikiwemikong band council declared an outbreak in the community on Aug.4 after six individuals tested positive for COVID-19.



Health officials say 67 per cent of community members, 18-years-old and above, are fully vaccinated with 70 per cent of community members, 18-years-old and above, having received their first dose.



In statement emailed to CTV, chief Peltier again urged his commnunity to follow public health guidelines.

'During these unprecedented times in our community, please remember that we do not want to overwhelm our health care staff, therefore, I am urging you to stay at home, and only leave for essential purposes, and for everyone to please continue adhering to all COVID protocol safety recommendations, including self monitoring.

It is important during times like these, that we remember our teachings and continue to support and love one another. Keep yourselves safe. If you’re not feeling well, please stay home and call our community nurses.'