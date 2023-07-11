Several residents displaced after apartment fire on Simcoe Street

About 12 residents are displaced Tuesday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building on Simcoe Street.

At about 6:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to a fire in a unit on the 10th floor of 241 Simcoe St, located close to downtown London, Ont.

“Unfortunately, we have heavy damage in that unit and substantial water damage to the unit under it and beside it,” said District Fire Chief Shawn Davis.

The initial estimate in damages would be upwards of $200,000, according to Davis.

“Thankfully we have no injuries, no firefighters or civilian injuries,” he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.