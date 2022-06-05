Several residents displaced after fire broke out at Mississauga townhouse complex
Several people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.
Crews were called to 2869 Battleford Road, a three-storey multi-unit residence, just after 2 p.m. for a significant fire.
One firefighter was injured, but no residents were hurt, officials said. They added that the fire left extensive damage to the roof and attic space.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.
A total of 36 units in the complex suffered fire, smoke and or water damage, prompting officials to evacuate them. The exact number of people affected is unknown.
Some of the displaced residents were told to seek help at Meadowvale Community Centre, where social services, the office of emergency management and the Canadian Red Cross were posted to assist in coordinating shelter, food, clothing and medication.
Officials said fire crews will remain on the site overnight and will work with the Office of the Fire Marshal to investigate the blaze.
Residents who still require support are asked to call 905-615-4508.
