Several residents displaced following blaze in the Glebe

Several residents are displaced after a two-alarm blaze in the Glebe.

A fire was reported at the building that includes The Papery and several apartments at the corner of Bank Street and Fifth Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. Monday.

Ottawa Fire Services district chief Terry Rathwell told CTV News Ottawa at the scene that as many as 10 people could be displaced, but the exact number was unclear. Ottawa paramedics were on scene as support and said there were no reported injuries.

A news release from Ottawa Fire Services only said the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army would both be assisting those affected by this incident, but it did not identify how many people were affected.

The fire was under control by 4:24 p.m.

Officials said fire damage appears to be isolated to one unit but some water damage was reported in The Papery on the first floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa police closed roads around Bank and Fifth and residents were asked to avoid the area.

--With files from CTV's Natalie van Rooy.

