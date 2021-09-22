Several ridings still too close to call with many mail-in ballots still to be counted

While Canadians didn’t have to wait too long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still several individual seats too close to call and it could take a few days to get clear results with many mail-in ballots still to be counted.

As of Wednesday morning, 17 seats had yet to be called, according to CTVNews.ca’s election tracker, with the Liberals leading in eight of the races, the Conservatives leading in two, the Bloc Quebecois leading four and the NDP in three.

The number still to be decided won’t affect the overall election result, which saw the Liberals returned with a minority government, the Conservatives the Official Opposition, and both the Bloc and NDP holding enough seats to hold the balance of power when it comes to the Liberals passing key legislation.

But the outcomes of the individual races will have an impact on the people who live in those ridings, and could also end up affecting the outcome of free votes, where members don’t always vote along party lines, as well as the overall demographic breakdown of the House of Commons.

Seat counts can sometimes be seen as a referendum on party leaders, and any last-minute changes to the projected counts will be assessed by the parties as they take stock of their overall electoral showing.

Of course, there are some seats that may hold more symbolic or strategic value for certain parties. For example, there’s little doubt the Liberals would love to win back the British Columbia seat of Vancouver Granville, which they lost after Jody Wilson-Raybould was expelled from the Liberal caucus over the SNC-Lavalin scandal. She went on to win the seat as an independent in the 2019 federal election, but chose not to run for re-election this year.

As of Wednesday, Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed was leading the riding by just 230 votes—or just half a percentage point—over NDP candidate Anjali Appadurai, with the results of the local mail-in ballots still yet to be reported.

In Vancouver Granville, 5359 local mail-in ballot voting kits had been returned to Elections Canada by election day.

While it’s not uncommon for some tight races to stretch into the following day after an election, the wild card this year is the record number of mail-in ballots cast due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest numbers from Elections Canada, more than 1 million mail-in ballots were returned this year, about 83 per cent—851,213—of which were from people voting in their home ridings. It’s these local mail-in ballots that the agency is still working through.

It’s taking time to get these results because Elections Canada must verify that these voters have not also voted in person, as well as conduct other layers of ballot integrity assessments before these votes can be counted.

The scrutineering process began on Tuesday and the agency has begun to report the results with more expected on Wednesday and in the coming days.

The Liberals and NDP are also locking horns in the Toronto riding of Davenport, where incumbent Liberal Julie Dzerowicz leads the NDP’s Alejandra Bravo by 347 votes.

Also hanging on a razor’s edge is the race in Sault Ste. Marie, where Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan leads Conservative Sonny Spina by just 55 votes, and where 1,660 local mail-in ballots having been returned.

There are also two seats in Edmonton still too close to definitively call, both of them representing potential defeats of Conservative incumbents.

In Edmonton Centre, Liberal Randy Boissonnault is holding a miniscule lead of 136 votes over Conservative James Cumming, with 2,241 local mail-in ballots outstanding.

Next door, in Edmonton Griesbach, NDP candidate Blake Desjarais is leading Conservative Kerry Diotte by 1,107 votes, in a riding where 1,482 mail-in ballots have been received.

To stay on top of the results as they continue to be reported in real time from Elections Canada, bookmark our live results map.