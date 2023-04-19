Several Sask. highways closed as spring storm moves through

Several highways are closed in southeastern Saskatchewan Wednesday as a Colorado Low brings snow and gusty winds to parts of the prairies.

According to the Highway Hotline, all roads in and out of Weyburn and Estevan were closed, as of 10:45 Wednesday morning.

Travel is not recommended on several other highways in the area.

Complete and up-to-date highway conditions can be found here.

Currently, snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect for portions of east-central and southeastern Saskatchewan, including Regina, Moose Jaw, Yorkton, Weyburn and Estevan.

Storm chaser Jenny Hagan arrived in Weyburn around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She said conditions quickly deteriorated.

“There was already reduced visibility as soon as the snow moved in. We’ve been seeing that snow accumulate through the day, building up heavy slush on the highways,” she said.

Hagan has seen a few people, including a semi driver, get their vehicles stuck in the area.

“I talked to one person this morning who said, ‘Out on those highways you can’t tell the difference between the highways and the ditches,’” Hagan said.

Warnings are also in place for parts of western Manitoba.

Snowfall totals could be as much as 40 centimetres in some areas by late Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall totals in the Regina area are expected to be between 10 and 20 centimetres.

Areas outside of warned regions are also expected to see snowfall as well, but Environment Canada said no alerts were issued because conditions did not meet warning criteria.

Conditions are expected to improve later in the day Thursday and into Friday.

CITY RESPONSE

Tyler Bien, manager of roadways and seasonal operations for the City of Regina said crews are currently in “storm mode.”

“So they’re focusing on our high speed, high volume roads as well as emergency routes,” Bien said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Bien said crews are applying ice control and performing any plowing that is needed.

“In storm mode we work 24 hours a day, seven days a week until we go into cleanup afterwards,” Bien said.

According to Regina Police Service (RPS), officers responded to 12 collisions between midnight and 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Two of the crashes resulted in injuries.

RPS cannot attribute all of the collisions to the bad weather. However, police said roads are becoming “extremely icy” and are asking drivers to stay home if they can.

Bien said it’s too hard to tell right now how much the storm response and impending cleanup will cost, adding right now their main focus is responding to current weather conditions.

“At the end of the storm, we’re going to have to revaluate what conditions we’re faced with. We have had up to five centimetres fall already, however most of it has melted and washed away. So at the end of the storm we will look at what has accumulated on the road and come up with a game plan for that,” Bien said.

According to the city’s website, snow routes are activated when a minimum of five centimetres of snow has fallen.