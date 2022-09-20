Several Saskatoon schools on lockdown during heavy police presence
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Several Saskatoon schools went into lockdown after police were called to the 2200-block of Rusholme Road for reports of a person with a weapon.
Saskatoon Police Service were asking the public to avoid the area on Tuesday morning and said they had a suspect in custody that afternoon.
There are several schools in the area including Mount Royal Collegiate, Howard Coad School and a child care centre.
Catholic schools in the area, including Ecole St. Gerard, St. Edward, St. Maria Goretty and E.D. Feehan were locked down most of the day.
School lockdowns were lifted shortly before 3 p.m.
Police have not released any further details.
