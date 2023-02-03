Several schools cancelling Valentine's Day card exchange to create more 'inclusive' environment

Several schools in Peel Region will be marking Valentine's Day without the exchanging of cards.

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) confirmed the move in a statement to CTV News Toronto on Friday.

"Due to the disparity traditional Valentine's Day activities may highlight for some families, several of our schools will forgo the exchange of Valentine's Day cards this year," the PDSB said.

"Instead, students will learn about caring and kindness on Valentine's Day, while educators continue to focus on our commitment to equity."

It is unclear how many schools in the board are cancelling the card giving on Feb.14, which falls on a Tuesday this year.

In Toronto, both public and Catholic boards said there had been no decision on how to mark Valentine's Day. The Toronto Catholic School Board added that it's up to individual schools to decide.

Meanwhile, a school in Kitchener notified parents last week that it was cancelling Valentine's Day celebrations in its classrooms.

"While we acknowledge the celebration of Valentine's, and are mindful of the popularity of that day, it is not celebrated by all students/families in our community," read a notice sent to parents of students at Jean Steckle Public School.

"It is essential that all students feel welcomed and reflected at school, and that our celebrations do not negatively impact our families and students."

The school urged parents not to send their children with Valentine's cards for exchanges or food items on Feb. 14. A parent told CTV News Kitchener that students can still give cards before or after school.

"They missed out on so much from the pandemic and then to pull this out from under them," said Stephanie Robinson.

"Valentine's Day is not about any specific reason except celebrating friendships and spreading love and joy."

There are several theories on the origins of Valentine's Day, with the most common one connected to Christianity. It has since become a day celebrating love by giving flowers, chocolates and cards.

- With files from CTV News Kitchener’s Carmen Wong