Several service disruptions in London area due to Rogers outage

The nationwide Rogers network outage is causing havoc for thousands of users across Canada Friday.

According to a tweet from Rogers at 3:20 p.m., the telecommunications giant said, "Our technical teams are working to restore our services alongside our global technology partners, and are making progress."

In London meanwhile, it's impacting both London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Health Care.

On social media, LHSC said, "We’re aware of the current Rogers network interruption. LHSC’s systems within the hospital are unaffected. At this time, there are no changes to patient appointments, including surgeries...Care partners who are expecting to take a discharged loved one home today should call the hospital to confirm if they are able, as our switchboard remains unaffected."

A statement from St. Joseph's reads, “St. Joseph’s Health Care London is aware of the current Rogers network interruption. St. Joseph’s systems within the hospital are unaffected. At this time, there are no changes to patient appointments, including surgeries. Patients with scheduled appointments should ensure they come to their appointment unless they have been contacted directly.”

The hospital also says virtual care appointments are still available for those who have access. For patients who are unable to connect, health care teams will be in touch to rebook your appointment.

In a statement to CTV News London late Friday afternoon, LHSC said, "As we continue to navigate the current nationwide Rogers network interruption, LHSC is making every effort to ensure continuity of patient care. This includes asking staff and physicians to remain on-site, if they are able to, to minimize staff challenges during shift changes. We are pleased to report that we have been able to maintain our service levels throughout the outage and we would like to thank our staff and physicians for their ongoing support."

Despite the Rogers service interruption the Carling Heights COVID-19 Assessment Centre remains open. While the outage is on you don't need an appointment today, according to LHSC.

London Police Service says it is also aware of the network outages being experienced by Rogers customers and is asking people not to test their phone by calling 9-1-1.

Police told CTV News London they have received several calls Friday morning of people calling 9-1-1 to make sure it still works.

“Doing so ties up the system for people who are in need of emergency assistance,” said police in a social media post.

Also a note for people attending Sunfest Friday, many vendors are experiencing problems with accepting payment so you are asked to take cash.

If you are experiencing issues with your phone, you are asked to use a landline or try another mobile device that is not on the Rogers network.

A statement from Rogers posted to social media reads, "We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share."

As of 8:50 p.m., Rogers was still experiencing service outages.