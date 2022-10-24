Several Sudbury-area schools hold mock elections

Several schools within the Sudbury Catholic District School Board have registered with the Student Vote Ontario program, which runs parallel with municipal elections happening across the province.

The Student Vote program was created by the national charity CIVIX. Their mission is to strengthen democracy by providing civic education.

In total, 16 schools have signed up to participate in the program this year, including Bishop Alexander Carter Catholic Secondary School. Schools may offer voting to a single class or the entire school. Students engage in activities related to the electoral process and government before staging a mock election. All materials required for the election are provided by the program.

Bishop Alexander Carter had the highest percentage of students registered during the Provincial Student Vote event last year and were awarded the CIVIX School Award. The school has again been active in the 2022 program for the municipal election.

Bishop Alexander Carter held its school-wide mock election Oct. 20.“This exercise provided us with the opportunity to research the candidates and make an informed decision,” said Gracie Auger, a Grade 12 student, in a news release Monday.

“Participating in the mock election has given me the confidence to vote in a real election once I am eligible.”

Joanne Bénard, director of education for the Sudbury Catholic District School Board, told CTV News they are pleased with the enthusiasm the schools have shown promoting student voices during the election campaign.

“Student Vote is a program that our entire school community remains passionate about,” said principal Stephanie Venturi.

“As a direct result of the hands-on and realistic approach this program offers, many students have chosen to exercise their right to vote once eligible.”

“We are proud to partner with Student Vote Ontario and provide our students with tools that promote citizenship and civic duty,” added Bénard.

For more information on the Student Vote program visit their website.