Several suspects enter Cambridge home to assault person: police
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Waterloo regional police are investigating an incident in Cambridge they say involved several people going into a home to assault a person.
Officers responded to the reported assault around 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of King Street East and Laurel Street.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident is believed to be targeted and there is no threat to public safety.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
