Several tenants displaced after Halifax apartment building damaged by fire
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A number of tenants are displaced and an apartment building is badly damaged following an overnight fire in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the fire at a three-storey apartment building on Braeside Lane just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Halifax Fire District Chief Pat Kline says it took crews about three hours to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.
"Initial crews did an incredible job of getting the fire knocked down quickly," said Kline.
A Halifax Transit bus was brought in as shelter for tenants and the Canadian Red Cross is helping those affected with emergency needs.
According to Kline, at least 12 of the 36 units are damaged or have no power.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
