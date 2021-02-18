An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Halifax District RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft of several tools that happened in Wellington, N.S. on Saturday.

Police believe a home under construction on Calderwood Drive was broken into sometime between 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 5:50 a.m. on Feb. 16.

RCMP say the suspect, or suspects, stole several tools from the home, including Dewalt saws, drills/bits, nail guns, lights, and various types of batteries and chargers.

Police provided a list of other items that were also stolen, including:

  • King micro pinner
  • Hitachi sub-floor nailer
  • Makita router
  • two 20 volt Dewalt radios
  • Dewalt rotory lazer
  • Dewalt angle grinder
  • Dewalt biscuit joiner
  • Dewalt oscillating tool
  • Dewalt door jig

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.