Several unconfirmed sightings of missing Saskatoon woman in Calgary

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public after several reported sightings in the city of a Saskatoon woman who has been missing for nearly a year.

Mackenzie Lee Trottier was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2020 at the age of 22. She had been last seen nine days earlier in Saskatoon at a location on Trent Crescent.

"We recently received information that a person matching Mackenzie’s description was spotted multiple times in downtown Calgary and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police," said Const. Gord Fraser of the Calgary Police Service missing persons team in a statement released Wednesday. "It has been almost a year since Mackenzie was last seen and her family is deeply concerned for her wellbeing."

Trottier is described as:

152 centimetres (5') tall

Weighting approximately 66 kg (145 lbs)

Having green eyes; and,

Having a tattoo on her right ankle.

At the time of her disappearance, Trottier had medium-length blonde hair and was known to wear "distinct makeup."

The Saskatoon Police Service continues to investigate Trottier's disappearance and are attempting to identify a man who may hold information regarding the case.

The person of interest, who is believed to be approximately 160 cm (5'3") tall. was recorded by surveillance cameras at a convenience store in Saskatoon.

Investigators with the SPS Major Crime Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who Police believe may have information relating to the disappearance of Mackenzie Lee Trottier.



News Release: https://t.co/O6lFTUQRFw pic.twitter.com/Ek8rkWolWj

Anyone with information regarding Trottier's whereabouts or the identity of the person of interest is asked to call police or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.