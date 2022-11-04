Several Windsor-Essex schools closed as education workers hold mass walk out

Several schools across Windsor-Essex are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.

On Thursday, OPSEU announced its members would protest Friday in solidarity with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which has been unable to reach a contract deal with the Ontario government.

Here are the picket lines in Windsor-Essex:

WINDSOR

2443 Dougall Ave., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

5452 Tecumseh Rd. E., #1, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ESSEX

33 Talbot St. S., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CHATHAM

100-111 Heritage Rd., 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

LEAMINGTON

Unit B - 115 Errie St. N., 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Three of the four big school boards in Windsor-Essex will pivot to online learning at least for the day – the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, Providence Catholic School Board, and Conseil scolaire Viamonde.

As WECDSB officials say they have decided to close schools and move students to online, asynchronous learning on Friday.

“The teachers will be posting the students work online (and) there’s an expectation that students will check-in and do the assignments but there won’t be a teacher doing instruction virtually like we were accustomed to during the pandemic,” said Fields.

During the next week, here’s what parents and students with the Catholic board can expect if no deal is reached:

On Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8, students will continue to learn asynchronously. This means that teachers will post school work in all subject areas to their Google Classrooms and students will be able to complete their assignments independently at home to the best of their ability. These will be considered transition days, allowing for staff preparation time, and for school administration to ensure that students/families have the necessary technology that they may require.

Beginning Wednesday Nov. 9, instruction will begin synchronously, which means that teachers will be leading their lessons via their classroom cameras. All schools will follow their regular schedules.

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) on the other hand will keep schools open on Friday.

“Those who are closest to working with students during instructional time are not part of the CUPE union and therefore we believe we will be able to stay open,” said Erin Kelly, GECDSB director of education.

Kelly said CUPE represents GECDSB custodians, secretaries, clerks, couriers and IT technicians to name a few.

Many Windsor parents told CTV News Windsor Friday morning that they are worried the Catholic board strike could spill over to the public board.

CUPE is fighting for an 11.7 per cent increase, which equals about $3.25 more an hour.

Education workers could face fines of up to $4,000 for defying the new legislation, known as Bill 28, while the union could face a $500,000 fine.

