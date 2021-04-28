Several Winnipeg Transit routes and Winnipeg church experience possible COVID-19 exposure

The province is warning the public about several possible COVID-19 exposures, most of which happened on Winnipeg Transit.

The exposures happened on four separate routes between April 20 and 22.

The exposures include:

Route 11 – On April 20 and 21 starting at Portage Avenue and Main Street going to Portage Avenue and Mount Royal Road, between 7:30 and 8:05 p.m. The other incident on this route happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on April 20 going from Henderson and McLeod to City Hall.

Route 12 – The cases went from City Hall to Polo Park Shopping Centre on April 20 between 6:30 and 7 p.m.

Route 18 – The route started at Main Street and Jefferson Avenue and went to Main Street and Stella Avenue between on April 21 2:10 and 2:25 p.m.

Route 77 – One case travelled from Leila Avenue and Sinclair Street to Inkster Avenue and Mandalay Drive between 6:35 and 6:55 a.m. on April 20, 21, and 22. The case then travelled from Inkster Avenue and Mandalay Drive to Leila Avenue and Sinclair Street between 4:30 and 5 p.m. on each of the same days. Another case took route 77 from Eastbound Adsum Drive and Jefferson Avenue to Southbound Henderson and Whellams between 3 and 3:30 p.m. on April 22. They then took the route again on the same day between 9 and 9:30 p.m. from Northbound Henderson and Whellams to Westbound Adsum Drive and Jefferson Avenue.

The other exposure announced on Wednesday happened at Arlington Street Gospel Fellowship Chapel located at 1564 Arlington St.

It happened on April 18 between 7 and 10 p.m.

If anyone was at any of these locations during the dates and times, they are told to monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop, they are supposed to self-isolate and seek testing.