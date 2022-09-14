iHeartRadio

Several youths involved in Kitchener incident, 18-year-old stabbed: WRPS

Berry Moss Street and Acitva Avenue in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 14, 2022)

Regional police are investigating an alleged altercation in Kitchener that involved 10-20 youths and resulted in an 18-year-old getting stabbed.

Officers were called to the area of Activa Avenue and Berry Moss Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Police say they found an 18-year-old man with apparent stab wounds and that he had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on if any charges have or will be laid.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

12