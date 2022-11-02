Several youths sent to hospital after consuming suspected drugs, police say

Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of youths experiencing symptoms like laboured breathing and drowsiness after consuming suspected drugs in Waterloo.

Police received their first call at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a tweet posted just after 3:30 p.m., it happened around University Avenue and Fischer Hallman Road. Several youths were transported to hospital. It is unclear how many youths were involved.

WARNING:

We have responded to reports of youths experiencing symptoms after consuming suspected drugs around University Avenue and Fischer Hallman Road in Waterloo.



Several youths transported to hospital for treatment.



If you have purchased or received drugs, DO NOT CONSUME. pic.twitter.com/LcVhFgq3Ru

Const. Andre Johnson with Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) told CTV news in an email, “We are still trying to determine what type of drugs were consumed. We have received information about possible cannabis or pills, but we haven't been able to confirm that yet.”

Police said investigators are working diligently to try and determine what was consumed.

“Initial reports are that they youths were experiencing symptoms such as laboured breathing and drowsiness. They are currently still at hospital,” Const. Johnson said.