'Severe injuries' after two-vehicle crash

Chatham-Kent police say two people were injured after a collision between a car and a pickup truck.

On Wednesday at 10:53 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious crash on Longwoods Road, between Huffs Sideroad and Dew Drop Road in Camden Township.

Police say the driver of the pickup was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the car was transported to London Health Science Centre with severe injuries.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone with information to contact Const. Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.