Severe storm rolls through Calgary, flooding streets and taking out trees

Some Calgarians were drenched in the rain as a sudden, severe thunderstorm hit the city around suppertime on Thursday.

People ducked for cover at the Peace Bridge and others quickly rushed for the shore off the Bow River, as what had to that point been a warm, sunny day quickly shifted.

Vehicles struggled through pooling water at the 8th Street underpass downtown.

The storm also brought down small, pebble-shaped hail and thick, dense fog in the core.

Storm drains and catch basins became clogged and water pooled through Kensington.

Trees were knocked down in multiple locations, including near the Lougheed House in the Beltline.

Witness video posted to social media showed 52 Street S.E. north of Glenmore suffering from flooding, with vehicles in the street partially submerged.

The road was closed.

#YYC avoid 52 St SE north of a Glenmore. Severe flooding. Road is closed. @CTVCalgary @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/ZZPyIpheta

The chaos kept the city's fire department busy with multiple calls.

A little over 3,000 Enmax customers lost power shortly after the storm rolled through.

The affected areas in the northwest included Montgomery, Hillhurst and Capitol Hill.

The northeast near Telus Spark Science Centre experienced an outage.

And in the southeast, neighbourhoods east of Deerfort and north of Glenmore were also affected.

Enmax crews were dispatched to assess the outages Thursday evening.