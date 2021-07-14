Severe storms cause toppled trees, flooding and damage across Simcoe Muskoka
The cleanup is underway across Simcoe County and parts of Muskoka after severe storms rolled through the region and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon, causing toppled trees, localized flooding and damaged property.
Penetanguishene and Midland residents reported significant damage from the heavy rainfall and strong winds that dominated a portion of the afternoon.
Uprooted trees damaged properties in Lake of Bays.
Penetanguishene residents reported sightings of dark funnel clouds.
Environment Canada hasn't confirmed whether a tornado blew through the town yesterday but Northern Tornado Projects is in the Penetanguishene area to assess the damage.
At Tasso Lake, northwest of Dwight, residents reported overturned boats and more tree debris.
In Barrie, one resident kayaked across Bishop Road after a downpour flooded the street.
The forecast for Wednesday calls for sun and clouds and a high of 27 C before a return to rain and possible thunderstorm on Thursday.
-
-
House in northeast London, Ont. destroyed by fireAn investigation is underway after fire destroyed a home on Appel Street.
-
New CEO named for Calgary’s Green Line LRT projectA new CEO has been named to the Green Line LRT project.
-
Tecumseh approves purchase of high water rescue vehicleThe Town of Tecumseh is ready for the next big flood.
-
'I do not believe that we’ll ever return to a pre-COVID normal': N.S. enters penultimate stage of reopeningNova Scotia officially entered the fourth phase of a five-phase reopening plan Wednesday, meaning restaurants and bars can now return to their regular hours and retail stores are able to operate at maximum capacity with public health measures in place.
-
Snow Valley to host fine dining experienceSnow Valley will be hosting a summer series of fine dining and celebrity chefs starting Thursday.
-
1 in hospital after shooting in southeast EdmontonA 37-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in southeast Edmonton.
-
Calls to loosen visitor restrictions in hospitals grow as vaccinations riseWith vaccination rates rising every day in Ontario, some people are calling for hospitals to loosen visitor rules, saying it could have a huge impact for everyone.
-
Lightning sparks more wildfires in northern Sask. as evacuees fleeHot and dry conditions across the province likely won’t improve in the next few days as several northern communities evacuate due to nearby wildfires, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).