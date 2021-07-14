Severe storms cause toppled trees, flooding and damage across Simcoe Muskoka

The cleanup is underway across Simcoe County and parts of Muskoka after severe storms rolled through the region and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon, causing toppled trees, localized flooding and damaged property.

Penetanguishene and Midland residents reported significant damage from the heavy rainfall and strong winds that dominated a portion of the afternoon.

Uprooted trees damaged properties in Lake of Bays.

Penetanguishene residents reported sightings of dark funnel clouds.

Environment Canada hasn't confirmed whether a tornado blew through the town yesterday but Northern Tornado Projects is in the Penetanguishene area to assess the damage.

At Tasso Lake, northwest of Dwight, residents reported overturned boats and more tree debris.

In Barrie, one resident kayaked across Bishop Road after a downpour flooded the street.

The forecast for Wednesday calls for sun and clouds and a high of 27 C before a return to rain and possible thunderstorm on Thursday.