Severe thunderstorm alert ends for Waterloo region, Guelph

Environment Canada ended a severe thunderstorm warning just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The initial weather alert went out just after 6 p.m.

The weather agency originally warned of heavy rainfall of 50 to 75 millimetres.

According to the alert, Environment Canada meteorologists tracked a severe thunderstorm capable of producing heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm was located near Cambridge, extending northeast towards Aberfoyle, moving northeast at 25 km/h.

“Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” the alert says.