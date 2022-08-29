Severe thunderstorm alerts in the northeast

Environment Canada issued weather alerts in several northeastern Ontario communities Monday morning due to possible severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts and large hail.

A storm is expected to roll into the region Monday afternoon through early evening.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms" with possible wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and nickel-sized hail, Environment Canada said.

Communities under severe thunderstorm watch are:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Fraserdale - Pledger Lake

Gogama - Foleyet

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Kapuskasing - Hearst - Smooth Rock Falls

Manitouwadge - Hornepayne

Nakina - Aroland – Pagwa

Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls

"Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water," Environment Canada said.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."