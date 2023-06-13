Severe thunderstorm outlook for the Edmonton area

Widespread thunderstorm activity across central and northeastern Alberta produced several severe storms with large hail, heavy downpours and powerful gusts on Tuesday.

For the Edmonton region: non-severe storms will move through the area between 7pm and 11pm.

As of 7:15pm, the city remains under a severe thunderstorms watch, however the risk of these showers and storms turning severe this evening looks fairly low. I’m expecting some lightning, some gusty conditions and some rain.

But, even the hail threat looks minimal. There may be a couple neighbourhoods that get some small hail, but most of the Edmonton region won’t get any.

It’s a bit different story in northeastern Alberta where we’ll continue to see some isolated severe storms through the evening hours.

Reminder: a severe thunderstorm WATCH means “potential for severe storms” – a severe thunderstorm WARNING means “severe storms are occurring or imminent”