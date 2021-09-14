Severe thunderstorm rolls through Southern Ontario

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, while a number of other communities came under a tornado warning.

Heavy rain, lightning, and thunder was captured in Waterloo. The weather agency said wind gusts reached upwards of 48 km/h around 11 p.m. There were reports of heavy downpours between Kitchener and Stratford.

The weather alert was issued late Tuesday evening for Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo Region, Guelph, Erin, Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County.

A tornado warning was previously in effect for Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County. Footage of rotational winds was captured in the area.

West Grey Police posted a video around 9 p.m. of volunteer firefighters clearing a fallen tree from a local roadway. An official in the video said crews were returning from a fire that was sparked after a home was stuck by lightning.

The weather agency said a line of severe thunderstorms was moving eastward across the region Tuesday evening.

Here's a look at the storm as shared on social media:

Area of rotation heading towards mount Forest #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/XqDVNxiyOL

Hwy 6 North of Rocky Saugeen Road is reopened thanks to West Grey Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/N5Wky1hEnC