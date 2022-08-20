Severe thunderstorm warning downgraded to a watch

UPDATE:

As of shortly before 6pm Environment Canada end the severe thunderstorm warning for Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami.

Original Story:

Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami are under a severe thunderstorm warning, Environment Canada announced late Saturday afternoon.

"Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall," the weather forecaster said in a statement.

"This severe thunderstorm is located 6 kilometres southeast of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, moving northeast at 45 km/h."

Potential hazards include Heavy rainfall with local amounts of 50 mm per hour. 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail. Areas affected include Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, Makobe Lake and Osseo.

"The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," the statement said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Public weather alerts for our region can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.