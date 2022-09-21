Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Meteorologists were tracking a line of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday capable of producing strong wind gusts and pea to dime size hail.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Corunna to Windsor, moving east at 85 km/h.

The forecaster says 90 kilometre per hour wind gusts and pea to dime size hail are possible.

Locations impacted include:

Tecumseh, Belle River, Lakeshore, Wallaceburg, Oil Springs, Stoney Point, Comber, Walpole Island, Port Lambton, Sombra, Courtright, Lighthouse Cove, Corunna, Mitchell's Bay, Wilkesport, Becher, Grande Pointe, Brigden, Dresden and Bentpath.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.