Severe thunderstorm warning ends but humid conditions remain

A severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa has ended, but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect and muggy conditions will continue through the night.

The weather alert from Environment Canada says thunderstorms will continue to progress northeastward early this evening.

"The main hazard will be strong wind gusts, though hail up to nickel size is possible with the strongest storms. A tornado cannot be ruled out," Environment Canada says.

A thunderstorm watch means a storm is a possibility, while a warning means one is imminent or happening.

HOT, MUGGY WEATHER CONTINUES OVERNIGHT

There will be little relief from the heat and humidity overnight.

The low overnight is 21 C but the humidity could make it feel closer to 30 all night. Environment Canada is forecasting a strong chance of showers overnight and into the morning.

Humid conditions will continue Tuesday. The heat comes as Ottawa's wading pools closed for the summer last week. While beaches remain open, lifeguards are no longer on duty at Britannia Beach, Westboro Beach and Petrie Island beach for the final weeks of summer.

Tuesday's high is 25 C with a humidex of 34. There is a strong chance of showers in the morning and a slight chance in the evening, with a possible thunderstorm.]

Wednesday's high is 21 C with a few clouds and a slight chance of showers.

Thursday's outlook is sunny with a high of 20 C.