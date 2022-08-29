Severe thunderstorm warning ends for Waterloo region

Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm warning for the Region of Waterloo.

The weather agency ended the warning for the Region of Waterloo just after 9 p.m.

The warning was issued around 8:30 p.m. and covered the entirety of Waterloo region and parts of Wellington County.

Earlier in the evening, the weather agency warned of wind gust hazards of 90 to 110 kilometres per hour.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the alert says. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.