Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo-Wellington.

The warning was issued around 4:45 p.m. and ended shortly after 6 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings in place for Wellington County, Region of Waterloo, Oxford County & Perth County due to a line of storms from Conestogo Lake to St. Marys, moving east at 40 km/h #ONStorm @CTVKitchener Alerts will change - stay up to date here https://t.co/x1oCy6Ltm4

The storm produced strong winds and heavy rain.

People are reminded to take cover immediately if they see lightning.