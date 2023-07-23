Severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto ends

A severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto has ended.

The advisory was issued Sunday afternoon, warning of thunderstorms capable of producing nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

Strong wind gusts were also in the forecast.

The warning was later lifted. Meanwhile, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said torrential rain could amount to 20 to 40mm, with more thunderstorms possible Sunday night before tapering off later in the evening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall is forecast.