Severe thunderstorm warning has ended for London-Middlesex

London-Middlesex is under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., a severe thunderstorm watch was issued, followed by a severe thunderstorm warning around 7:40 a.m. for the following areas:

London

Parkhill

Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy

Komoka

Western Middlesex County

With favourable conditions for thunderstorms, the public should be aware of that strong winds up to 100 km/h with large hail and locally heavy downpours are possible.

"Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall," states the Government of Canada's website.