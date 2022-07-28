Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for North Bay

North Bay, Powassan and Mattawa are under a severe thunderstorm warning, Environment Canada announced Thursday afternoon.

"Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," the weather forecaster said in a statement.

"This severe thunderstorm is located over Corbeil moving southeast at 55 km/h."

Potential hazards include nickel size hail and 90 km/h wind gusts. Areas affected include Corbeil, Mattawa Park, Derland, Callander, Booth, Astorville, Nosbonsing, Bonfield, and Kaibuskong Park.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," the statement said.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.