iHeartRadio

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for our region

Raindrops on a window

As of 6 p.m. Sunday evening, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect.

The warning is in effect for:

  • London
  • Parkhill
  • Eastern Middlesex County
  • Strathroy
  • Komoka
  • Western Middlesex County

The line of thunderstorms is slow moving, currently situation between Oil Springs and Mount Carmel.

This storm has the capability of producing heavy rain in excess of 50mm.

12