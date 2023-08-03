Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Sudbury, West Nipissing

With most of northeastern Ontario already under a severe thunderstorm watch, a severe weather warning is in effect for areas near Greater Sudbury, Espanola and West Nipissing.

“At 12:14 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in the warning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca. Click here for more information on preparing for an emergency.