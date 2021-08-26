Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Toronto

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Toronto Thursday afternoon.

The weather agency says meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms “capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.”

The line of thunderstorms is located from Wildfield to Mount Joy, and Environment Canada lists Toronto, Etobicoke, North York, Malton, Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Rexdale, Highway 401 at Highway 400, Downsview, Concord, Highway 401 at Allen Road, Thornhill and Highway 401 at Highway 404 as locations that could be impacted.

Residents are being warned of the possibility of torrential rainfall leading to localized flooding, with 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada said in their statement.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The thunderstorm warning comes alongside a heat warning in the City of Toronto Thursday, where the daytime highs hit 30C to 32C, with humidex values of 38C to 42C.