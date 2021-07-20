Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto, Peel, Halton regions

Residents in Toronto, Peel and Halton regions should be on the lookout for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued the severe thunderstorm watch alert this afternoon, saying the weather event could bring with it gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour and up to nickel-sized hail.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road,” Environment Canada said in the alert. “Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Tuesday’s alert comes as much of southern Ontario remains under a special air quality statement due to the smoke from forest fires in northwestern Ontario blowing southward.