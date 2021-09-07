Severe weather system hammers southern Ontario, leaves thousands without power

A severe weather system that hammered southern Ontario on Tuesday with heavy rain, thunder and wind left more than 27,000 people without power and caused significant damage in some areas.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of southern Ontario ahead of an intense band of weather that had the potential to bring 100 km/h winds, large hail and lightning.

Hydro One said following the storm, more than 27,000 people were left without power.

"Crews have been dispatched and will restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Hydro One said.

UPDATE: Over 27,000 customers are without power following the #ONStorm that continues to move across the province. Crews have been dispatched and will restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Please visit our map for updates: https://t.co/UkOvuG01sQ. pic.twitter.com/JwXWbnXCIc

Toronto Hydro also dispatched crews following outages in the city but said the majority of power was restored around 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, video posted online appears to show a possible tornado near Lucknow, which is just south of Port Elgin. There are reports of widespread damage in the area.

Tornado buried in the rain to my SW. I’m heading for Lucknow. @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/Q0u0qQZ5fo

The potential tornado has not been confirmed by Enviorment Canada.

Saugeen Shores Police Service tweeted Tuesday night they had experienced a "significant weather event" and that many power lines are down in the area.

Saugeen Shores experienced a significant weather event. Many power lines are down or compromised and trees are obstructing roadways in many locations #ssps2021 pic.twitter.com/R8CYRdBRiA

The severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto ended just before 8 p.m.

Toronto Pearson also warned travellers about the storm on Tuesday, saying that the weather system may cause delays to flights.

I’m Newmarket about 1 hour ago… by next tweet is the result #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/zAwMaJqhn3