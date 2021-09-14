Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Tuesday night.

The weather agency said it was tracking a severe thunderstorm with the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.

The weather alert was issued late Tuesday evening Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo Region, Guelph, Erin, Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County.

A tornado warning was previously in effect for Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County.

The weather agency said a line of severe thunderstorms was moving eastward across the region Tuesday evening.

The storm also hit many other parts of southern Ontario.

Here's a look at the storm as shared on social media:

Area of rotation heading towards mount Forest #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/XqDVNxiyOL

Hwy 6 North of Rocky Saugeen Road is reopened thanks to West Grey Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/N5Wky1hEnC

This is a developing news story.