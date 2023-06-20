Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Interlake region

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in several communities in Manitoba’s Interlake region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warning at 2:12 p.m. for the communities of Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing golf ball sized hail, rainfall in excess of 75 mm. and wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h,” the warning reads.

ECCC says the line of storms is stretching from Mulvhill to Fisher Bay and was moving northeast at 20 km/h. People are told to take cover if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued in Berens River, Bloodvein, Little Grand Rapids and Atikaki Provincial Park.

This is a developing story. More to come.