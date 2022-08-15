Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for London-Middlesex

A severe thunderstorm warning issued late Tuesday afternoon for London-Middlesex has been lifted by Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada, London-Middlesex was under a severe thunderstorm warning, where possible hazards included locally heavy rainfall of 50mm within one hour.

Overnight Tuesday, London can expect mainly cloudy skies, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, and a low of 13 C.

There are currently no severe weather warnings in effect for southwestern Ontario.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the region:

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy near noon with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon as well. High 24. Humidex 28.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday: Sunny. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.