Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for London-Middlesex
A severe thunderstorm warning issued late Tuesday afternoon for London-Middlesex has been lifted by Environment Canada.
According to Environment Canada, London-Middlesex was under a severe thunderstorm warning, where possible hazards included locally heavy rainfall of 50mm within one hour.
Overnight Tuesday, London can expect mainly cloudy skies, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, and a low of 13 C.
There are currently no severe weather warnings in effect for southwestern Ontario.
Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the region:
Wednesday: Becoming cloudy near noon with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon as well. High 24. Humidex 28.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Friday: Sunny. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
